A Frankfort man is accused of selling cattle and alfalfa that he wasn't authorized to sell.
Tyler Remily, 33, was arrested Nov. 7 and is charged with embezzlement of property received in trust, grand theft and disposal of personal property subject to security interest, according to court documents. The charges are felonies.
According to court documents, Remily was charged with a count of embezzlement because he illegally sold 50 head of cattle belonging to Francis Heer of Doland on Nov. 4, 2015, then kept the money with the intent of defrauding Heer.
The grand theft charge is the result of Remily taking $15,000 from Heer on Jan. 1, 2016, according to the paperwork.
And the count of disposal of personal property is related to Remily selling alfalfa that was mortgaged to Heartland State Bank on March 28, 2017, according to the charges.
Remily has been released on a personal recognizance bond. His next court date is Dec. 17.
Frankfort is about 55 miles south of Aberdeen.