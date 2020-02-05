SD Masons announce “Save A Child” training program

The Masons of South Dakota will host a free “Save A Child” training, or Masonic Model Student Assistance Training Program, for educators on Feb. 25-27 in Rapid City.

The program will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel at 2111 North LaCrosse St.

This training is highly experiential and serves a team of five to eight educators taught to identify, intervene with, and create appropriate action plans for students who may be at risk for issues such as substance abuse, depression, suicide and violence.

“This program was created by former educators to identify and effectively support at-risk children,” said Harold Ireland, head of the Masons in South Dakota.

“It is an intensive three-day workshop provided to South Dakota educators at no cost by the Masonic Lodges across South Dakota,” said Ireland in a news release.

Attendees may register at: b.link/rapidcity.

For more information, contact Abby Morgan, National Masonic Foundation for Children at nmfc@masonicmodel.org, or Yancey Smith, South Dakota Coordinator, at masonshelpingschools@gmail.com.

