SD Mines’ Elers named RMAC academic player of the year

"We have a great group of scholar-athletes here," Glenn said. "I can't say enough about them. They continue to rise to the challenge and conquer obstacles laid before them - in athletics and academics."

Haugen earns weekly RMAC defensive award

South Dakota Mines senior Anna Haugen has been named the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference defensive player of the week announced Monday for the period ending Feb. 2

Haugen had great all-around weekend, helping the Hardrockers picked up two road victories as the 5-foot-11 forward scored a double-double both nights.

"Anna is one of the best rebounders I have ever coached, and I am continually impressed by the work ethic she brings day in and day out," Hardrocker women's basketball coach Jeri Jacobson said. "She is the rock of our team and I am so proud of all that she has accomplished in her career and all that she has yet to accomplish."

Haugen finished with double-digit rebounds in each game, hauling in 12 on Friday in a win over Metro State Denver in a 58-52 win; followed by 13 boards in Saturday's 77-59 win over Chadron State.