SD Mines receives historic $5 million donation

South Dakota Mines announced a $5 million corporate gift from Nucor Corporation Thursday morning, the largest gift in the university’s history.

The gift will go toward the construction of a new mineral industries building, which is already underway.

The $34 million building, named the Nucor Mineral Industries Building, will house the Department of Geology and Geological Engineering, the Department of Mining Engineering and Management, and the Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering.

“The modern research spaces and classrooms will enable new discoveries, spur creation of new high-tech companies, and help attract new employers to the area while educating the next generation of graduates,” said South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin.

The building will be located across the street from the O'Harra building on the south side of the quad. After completion, the old mineral industries building will be torn down to make room for future campus improvements.

Nucor Corporation, a steel company based out of Charlotte, North Carolina, has a long-standing partnership with Mines dating back to 2008. Nucor previously gifted the school $1 million to name a Nucor professorship, and established an endowment to support students and faculty.

“Nucor’s longstanding partnership is essential to our combined success,” Rankin said. “On behalf of everyone at Mines, I want to thank them for their partnership and for this generous donation.”

Rankin also thanked Gov. Kristi Noem and state lawmakers for providing $19 million in state funding, which he said paved the way for this partnership with Nucor.

This partnership, Rankin said, will allow Mines to play a vital role in ensuring America has what it needs to remain globally competitive in the mineral industries field, “into the next century and beyond,” while helping to advance the future of science, engineering, and technology.

“This was a really easy investment for us to make based on the quality of the partnership and this university, and the relationships we have with so many people that are a part of this institution,” said Nucor Vice President of Talent Dan Krug.

Nucor has hired 64 Mines graduates in the last 15 years, including the vice president and general manager of one of their largest facilities.

“It’s a really exciting time, when you look at what's happening across our country, in our economy,” Krug said. “If you look at the things that are being built around the country right now, and if you think about the technology and talent that's being generated from this partnership, [those] will continue to build the foundations of our economy as we move forward.”

Krug said the fit with South Dakota Mines was a natural and easy one. Not only because of the commonality between Mine’s curriculum and Nucor’s company, but culturally.

“When we talk about culture inside of Nucor, it's something that's very important for us," he said. "It's defined by a set of values, and we feel a really strong sense of shared values with this institution.”

Dr. Michael West, head of the Materials and Metallurgical Engineering Department, sees the investment as a message to current and prospective students of a cultural fit that has the power to impact the world.

He said the partnership is transformative, providing business and employment opportunities within the state for graduates.

“It’s helped us to sustain our uniqueness in metallurgical engineering, and helped us grow," West said. "This has been a big, big deal.”

Rankin said there are only five universities in the nation that offer the majors in geology, mining and engineering, including South Dakota Mines. He said mining companies across the United States are starting to see their employees retire and will be looking for a new wave.

"We really are the workforce of the future,” he said.

South Dakota Mines is still looking to raise $3.6 million to complete the project.

–Contact Laura Heckmann at lheckmann@rapidcityjournal.com–

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.