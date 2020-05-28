SD’s congressional delegation asks federal government for guidance on checkpoints

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

South Dakota’s congressional delegation did not come out in support of tribal COVID-19 checkpoints but also did not call them illegal as Gov. Kristi Noem has done when they sent a May 27 letter to federal department secretaries.

“There remains disagreement about legal authorities in this matter,” Sen. John Thune, Sen. Mike Rounds and Rep. Dusty Johnson wrote in a joint letter to the U.S. Attorney General and Secretary of the Department of Interior. “We would appreciate if the Department of the Interior and Department of Justice would look into this matter promptly to provide additional guidance to both the state and the tribe."

The letter was posted on the Twitter page of Harold Frazier, chairman of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

The letter referenced Gov. Noem’s May 20 letter to President Donald Trump, which was also forwarded to the congressional delegation, DOJ, and officials with the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which falls under the DOI.