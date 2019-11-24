A new national study of small rural school districts ranks South Dakota as the fifth-highest state in terms of challenges faced and need for improvement.
The study by the Rural School and Community Trust, titled “Why Rural Matters 2018-19,” used census information and data from the U.S. Department of Education and other sources to shine a light on the need for states, including South Dakota, to provide more funding to rural schools.
“We do this study because rural schools and communities really matter to our nation, and they’re often forgotten,” said Alan Richard, a spokesman for the Rural School and Community Trust. “The financial and logistical challenges that rural schools face are really immense.”
The study found that nationally nearly one in six rural students lives in poverty, that one in seven qualifies for special education, and that one in nine has moved in the past year.
A high student-mobility rate is one of the factors hampering rural education in South Dakota, the study found. Researchers also said South Dakota is one of only seven states that decreased funding for rural schools in recent years and that the state has a high rate of students living in poverty.
The study also pointed out that about one in six rural students in the state fails to graduate high school and that less than 4% of those who do graduate have passed an Advanced Placement course, which can qualify them for college credit or enhance their ability to get into universities.
Rural educators in South Dakota acknowledge they face many of the challenges highlighted by the study and sometimes struggle to find, hire and retain highly qualified teachers.
But Amy Ferley, superintendent of the Edgemont School District, said there are intangible benefits to a rural education that may not show up in statistics or in standardized-test results.
“We have 160 kids, so we know their names and their siblings’ names and their parents’ names and probably their dogs’ names,” Ferley said. “We’re trying to meet those kids at an individual level because it takes a special relationship between teachers and students to understand what kids need, and what they don’t, and how they shine in different areas.”
Those relationships help offset some of the funding, staffing and logistical challenges faced by small districts, said Rod Weber, superintendent of the Woonsocket School District in eastern South Dakota.
“I credit our school for having a staff that makes our school the best in the area,” he said. “A lot of it also has to do with what our community has done to support the schools and make a lot of improvements to make it a viable place to live for young families.”
Recent research backs up many of the conclusions of the Rural School and Community Trust study.
A 2017 study of the South Dakota teacher workforce found that the student population increased at double the rate of hiring of new teachers from 2006-2016. It also found that teacher turnover was higher in rural districts than urban school systems and that rural schools had fewer experienced teachers, fewer teachers with advanced degrees, and fewer certified teachers.
A 2018 study by the Center for Public Education within the National School Boards Association found that rural schools are often left out of critical policy discussions and are therefore less likely to be the target of state efforts at reform, improvement or funding increases.
Native American-dominated communities in South Dakota also have much higher rates of minority students who face learning challenges related to language and poverty. Several studies have shown that schools with high minority populations undergo the highest rates of teacher turnover.
The CPE study also found that rural districts in America receive only 17% of total education funding, even though roughly half of school districts in the country are considered rural, and that more than 20% of students attend rural schools. In South Dakota, 40% of students attend rural schools.
The “Why Rural Matters” schools study placed South Dakota well above other Great Plains states in terms of needing improvement in its rural schools. According to the study, South Dakota ranked fifth in highest priority for improvement, compared to 21st for North Dakota, 28th for Montana, 30th for Minnesota, 36th for Nebraska and 42nd for Wyoming.
Research has consistently shown that improved funding of education overall has a positive impact on learning.
“Unfortunately, the lower investment states make in their rural schools and student achievement often correlate,” said Richard. “It just makes sense because if you don’t have the same resources as other schools, you’re going to struggle to find, keep and support the educators you need, and you will struggle to support the same educational programs that urban schools will have.”
South Dakota funds its public school system through a combination of direct state funding and local property-tax collections, which have a maximum cap set by the state.
General school funding has risen only slightly in recent years in South Dakota. Education did get a boost in the state starting in 2016, when a .5% hike in the state sales tax began generating about $67 million a year in new revenue for education, though the vast majority went toward raising teacher salaries out of last place in the nation.
Allen Pratt, executive director of the National Rural Education Association, said some states have aided small-population or rural school districts by creating a special funding stipend based on school population and need. States could also alter per-student funding formulas to account for funding shortfalls in rural districts with small student counts or low local property-tax bases.
You have free articles remaining.
“If you take the Dakotas and other states that are really high in rural population, there needs to be a shift or an adjustment to help fund those rural schools to level the playing field,” Pratt said.
South Dakota does have a special allocation available to “sparse” rural school districts that are taxing local properties at the maximum level and still show a need for more funding, though the payment tops out at $110,000 per district.
The high need for additional funding among South Dakota school systems is evidenced by the high number of districts that have enacted so-called opt-outs, in which local school boards agree by vote or a community referendum to tax local properties at a higher rate than the state allows to raise more money for education.
In 2018, about 45% of the state’s 149 school districts — many of them rural in nature — had an opt-out in place.
Another option for rural states is to enact programs or policies that create “wraparound” services, or those that engage state agencies to work both in communities and in schools, Pratt said. For example, a mental-health counselor who works for a state agency in a small town could schedule visits to help students who are struggling, thereby helping the school avoid hiring its own counselor. The same arrangement could provide help to students with drug and alcohol problems or even gifted students.
Weber, who has spent 17 years as superintendent in Woonsocket (population about 650), said the biggest challenge in raising the quality of education in a small district is hiring and retaining good teachers. The district tries to remain competitive with bigger neighbors in terms of pay, offering a $37,000 starting salary and a $12,000 annual benefit package.
Weber said he encourages teachers to settle in or around town and preferably buy a home as a way to increase their connection to the community. Of the 39 staff members in the system, only two live outside the district boundaries, he said.
Small districts also must work through highly shifting enrollment levels, Weber said. His district has grown by about 100 students in recent years, which is a good sign that has led to more state revenues. But fluctuations still cause stress, he said.
“In these small schools, you’re on a roller coaster for enrollment,” he said. “You might have a class of 25 kids graduate as seniors and have only eight come in as kindergartners. At that point, you’re looking at next year’s funding being down about $85,000 to $100,000.”
Instability like that has led Woonsocket to approve several opt-outs over the years, including one that now enables the district to raise the tax levy by up to $250,000.
Overall, Weber said he feels good about the education his district is providing to students.
“I really do think we have good teachers in our small schools and we’re offering everything, all the classes, that bigger schools are,” he said.
Ferley, the superintendent in Edgemont (population about 700), agreed that developing a strong instructional staff is a challenge in small, remote districts.
Several veteran teachers in Edgemont are soon to retire, and many must handle several subjects or multiple variations of a single subject. Finding specialized teachers, such as those certified in special education, is difficult for a remote district, she said. Starting teachers make $36,450 with about $7,200 in benefits for a single person.
The Edgemont schools have a relatively high rate — about 56% — of all students receiving free or reduced lunches, a common standard of low-income students. The district also sees significant transience among students, which Ferley said can make learning a challenge for them.
While she said most teacher requests for equipment and supplies are quickly met, the district has larger logistical concerns due to operating mostly in buildings built 80 to 90 years ago.
Rather than seeking opt-outs or borrowing to generate new money, she said the district has saved up to pay for major improvements in recent years.
The Edgemont district has found other innovative ways to save money. Several years ago, the district stopped running buses and now provides parents with mileage reimbursement for transporting their children.
Ferley also spoke proudly of a recent effort that illustrates the commitment Edgemont has for its schools. When the district needed to upgrade its sports fields, local donors provided most of the money, equipment and labor to build a new track and football complex, Ferley said.
That level of commitment, she said, can also be found within the teachers and staff who work in the district.
“The teachers here work hard and they really care, and I would put my teachers up against those in any district in the state,” Ferley said. “There is hope and we’re working really hard because we really love these kids and we want the best for them.”