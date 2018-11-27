In issuing an opinion on parental rights last week, the South Dakota Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the Indian Child Welfare Act, a month after a federal judge in Texas ruled the adoption law unconstitutional.
"We are aware of the recent decision of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas holding parts of ICWA, including its placement preferences, unconstitutional," wrote South Dakota Supreme Court Chief Justice David Gilbertson in the Nov. 20 opinion, an unanimous decision from the five-justice court in terminating parental rights of a Native American woman and a man who is affiliated but not enrolled with the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.
"[W]e are not bound by the decision of the District Court in Texas and must presume that ICWA is constitutional," Gilbertson wrote, noting the Texas judge's decision to toss out ICWA, the 1978 law. The judge called ICWA a "race-based statute."
Gilbertson said the Texas's judge's decision may be appealed to a federal appeals court.
The Nov. 20 South Dakota decision affirmed a trial court in Sioux Falls' decision to terminate the parental rights of a Native American mother who was homeless and suffers drug addiction, and a father — known only as "S.T.A," a respondent in the opinion — who has been in and out of prison.
The Department of Social Services had taken custody of the couple's child in November of 2016, following admission by the mother that she'd smoked meth the day before giving birth to an infant in Sioux Falls.
The state's high court ruled that while ICWA generally requires Native American children to be placed with a member of the child's extended family or in a licensed tribal foster home, exceptions can be made.
In this instance, Gilbertson wrote in his opinion that no "suitable custodian" could be found for the child and neither the family member nor Cheyenne River stepped forward to bring the child into protective custody.