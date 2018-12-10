A Wolsey-Wessington teacher and coach has pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of alcohol and marijuana, the Beadle County State’s Attorney said Friday, Dec. 7.
Gordon Hooks-Williams entered the plea Friday in Huron to first-offense driving under the influence. According to State’s Attorney Michael Moore, Hooks-Williams will pay fines totaling $652.50 and was ordered to be a law-abiding citizen for 360 days. If Hooks-Williams has no other criminal convictions in that time, the conviction will be sealed.
The release said Hooks-Williams was stopped by a Huron police officer at about 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 8 for speeding while driving a vehicle owned by the Wolsey-Wessington School District. While making a traffic stop, the officer noticed the odor of alcohol on Hooks-Williams’ breath.
Hooks-Williams refused a preliminary breath test, but a blood sample obtained later under a search warrant showed an alcohol test result of 0.028. Results of a drug test were still pending at the time of the plea, Moore said.
The officer also observed that Hooks-Williams put marijuana in his mouth and tried to swallow the marijuana in order to conceal it. A search of the vehicle also revealed a backpack with marijuana and drug paraphernalia in it.
As part of the plea agreement, the charges of possession of marijuana and ingesting marijuana, as well as the traffic tickets, were dismissed.
Hooks-Williams is a physical education teacher in the school district and coaches football and boys basketball for Wolsey-Wessington.