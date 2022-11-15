SDDOT looking for comment on Highway 16, Neck Yoke Road intersection

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold an open house public meeting on Tuesday to discuss and receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.

The proposed project includes grading, asphalt surfacing, and a bridge replacement. The open house public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Black Hills Energy, 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd., in Rapid City.

According to a news release, the open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design staff. A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions.

During this time, the community will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Information will also be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the proposed project, visit the project webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1824.

The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Dec. 9.