 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

SDDOT looking for comment on Highway 16, Neck Yoke Road intersection

  • Updated
  • 0
072222-crashes1.jpg

Local residents and officials are concerned about the high number of accidents along U.S. Highway 16 at the Neck Yoke Road intersection.

 Matt Gade, Journal staff

The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold an open house public meeting on Tuesday to discuss and receive input on the proposed project at the intersection of U.S. Highway 16 and Neck Yoke Road in Rapid City.

The proposed project includes grading, asphalt surfacing, and a bridge replacement. The open house public meeting is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Black Hills Energy, 7001 Mount Rushmore Rd., in Rapid City.

According to a news release, the open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with SDDOT design staff. A presentation will take place at 5:30 p.m. Afterward, SDDOT staff will be available with displays to discuss the proposed project and answer questions.

During this time, the community will also have the opportunity to present written comments. Information will also be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance.

People are also reading…

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the proposed project, visit the project webpage at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1824.

The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Dec. 9.

DOT plan

The South Dakota Department of Transportation's plan for the area of U.S. Highway 16 near Reptile Gardens and Neck Yoke Road calls for a Reduced Conflict Intersection. Construction is estimated to start in 2025. 
0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Your Two Cents for Nov. 10

Two Cents was used by anonymous liberals attacking our great governor and thankfully that did not work. You might want to think about moving.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

Your Two Cents for Nov. 12

So the proponents of legalized recreational marijuana are using the argument that just because other states have legalized it, therefore we sh…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Your Two Cents for Nov. 9

Thank heaven the election is over! I wore out the mute button on my remote control because I turned off the TV every time there was a negative…

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

Your Two Cents for Nov. 11

The legalization of marijuana is a certainty, it's just a matter of time. Some of the commenters here could use it - relax already.

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

Your Two Cents for Nov. 15

It's funny to me, actually sad, that people want change, don't like what's going on in the country, but vote for the same people that are stee…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

NASA's revolutionary LOFTID heat shield completes successful splashdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News