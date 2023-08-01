The South Dakota Department of Transportation will hold a public meeting open house on Tuesday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. to inform area residents of the proposed U.S. Highway 85 bridge replacement project over the Belle Fourche River.

The public meeting open house will be held at the Belle Fourche Community Hall located at 512 6th Ave. in Belle Fourche. The open house will be informal allowing for one-on-one discussion with design staff.

Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the acquisition of right-of-way and relocation assistance. A short presentation will be shared at 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information and gather public input. Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to attend and participate in the public meeting open house. This project is being developed in compliance with state and federal environmental regulations.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, information is available online at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1923. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor at 605-773-5409 or Mark.Malone@state.sd.us.