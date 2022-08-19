SDEDA hopes for regional impact with pipeline project

The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority is working towards building a 14-mile pipeline from Black Hawk toward the east and north of Interstate 90 to bring water from the Madison Aquifer to homes affected by water contamination from firefighting foam used at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

The foam, used from the 1970s to 2016, is no longer used, but the cleanup remains a work in progress. The proposed 16-inch line, currently hinging on state funding, will also serve a broader regional vision, according to SDEDA Executive Director Scott Landguth.

The proposed water system will capitalize on an opportunity to bring water to other areas outside of the contamination area. The Air Force will fund a new well into the Madison Aquifer, and provide water to residents impacted by the contamination — about $17 million — with SDEDA hoping to secure state funding for the remainder of the now $30 million project.

Landguth said the plan began about three years ago, when the Environmental Protection Agency determined that PFAS, or per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, were present in groundwater near military installations and airports, including residences near Ellsworth. The EPA found levels 10 times what was deemed safe, with the Journal previously reporting that hundreds of residents and 26 private wells were affected in the area around the base.

“So far the EPA hasn’t really figured out what to do with it,” Landguth said. “The just say it’s a problem.”

The Air Force hoped SDEDA could help with the problem. After determining the firefighting foam was a likely contributor to the contamination in the area, the Air Force also determined they had the authority to provide a response. The immediate question became how to get water to the effected homes.

The Air Force has been supplying water bottles to the contaminated homes, said SDEDA Managing Director Glen Kane.

“They didn’t just say we’re gonna wait and get water to you,” he said. “They went out and provided drinking water to those people right away.”

They still are, as well as providing filtration systems to those that want it, Kane said. “But that’s not a long-term solution.”

A letter from the Air Force to the South Dakota Department of Agriculture referenced an Engineering Evaluation and Cost Analysis completed in 2020 to identify response alternatives, costs and estimated times for implementing drinking water alternatives for the effected wells.

They set up meetings to explore options with the cities of Box Elder and Rapid City to explore. When neither were able to assist, they turned to SDEDA — an organization the Air Force had determined to be “well-suited” to build and operate a community water system.

After talking with the Air Force, Landguth said SDEDA determined they could build the water system. They worked with them to design it in 2021.

SDEDA, created by the State legislature in 2009, collaborates with municipal government, business leaders and the Air Force on projects mutually beneficial to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the local community. SDEDA collaborated with the Air Force and Box Elder to build the Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, which treats wastewater from both Box Elder and Ellsworth.

While the original estimate for the pipeline was $11 million, Landguth said the Air Force was invested in broadening the benefits of the project.

“Is there a way to build upon that, so that it just doesn’t take care of this,” Landguth said. They explored other sources of funding to potentially expand the project to benefit a broader area.

“If the state’s willing to put some money in,” Landguth said, the conversation could include regionalization. The system is a northern loop across unincorporated areas, he said. Future development in the Black Hawk and Summerset areas could utilize the system, as well.

The regional aspect, Kane said, will bring water to an area that’s been wanting it for 20 years. “And nobody’s ever been able to do it. This is an opportunity now to have that water provided to that area.”

Public opinion on the pipeline has varied, though Landguth said buy-in from residents in the contaminated area was “100%” prior to approval of the project. He called the project a $30 million investment in infrastructure and an unincorporated area of Meade County “that people need.”

The project recently came before the Meade County Commission on July 26, for approval of a section line right-of-way utility improvements petition. According to the meeting minutes, concerns were raised about the proposed route, construction terrain and SDEDA’s authority. One of the commissioners also questioned if digging wells would be a cheaper option.

The Air Force explored the option of digging wells, Landguth said, and that “punching 40 or 50 separate wells into the aquifer — on the regulatory side of it — they weren’t gonna permit that.” Landguth reiterated the Air Force's attempt to work with both Box Elder and Rapid City, but jurisdictional complications meant it “just didn’t work.”

Without regulations, there absolutely would be a cheaper way to do it, he said. But there are regulatory guidelines that come from the Air Force that didn’t fit within what the municipalities were able to do.

As for the route, Landguth explained that reservoir storage and water systems operate off elevations, with higher points being desirable for driving pressure. Section lines also came into play, and trying to stay straight with as few turns as possible. The engineering has been going on for nearly a year, he said, with the planned route taking all of this into consideration, and included land surveys and landowner visits.

The Meade County Commission will revisit the section line right-of-way improvements petition at their Aug. 23 meeting, having voting unanimously to continue at their July 26 meeting.

In the meantime, SDEDA awaits an answer on state funding, which they hope will come in the next few months. Depending on the outcome, they’ll either move forward or “reevaluate and keep plugging forward.” The project goal is two years.

“If you look at it, any of the projects we've done, number one, is the base,” Kane said. “But as a byproduct, we always end up helping the community.”