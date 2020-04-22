SDHSAA approves adding girls’ wrestling

Next year will likely see the start of SDHSAA-sanctioned girls’ wrestling in South Dakota schools. The first reading approving the new sport was taken Tuesday by the South Dakota High School Activities Association’s board of directors.
Meeting via teleconference, the board acted on the first reading of a variety of recommendations for changes to the SDHSAA Athletics Handbook that came out of the annual meeting of the state’s athletic directors.
In the case of girls’ wrestling, the board agreed to follow a pattern established in Missouri that provides four weight classes for girls’ wrestling at the state tournament. The sport would be integrated into schools based on the interest shown in each school district.
The vote by athletic directors was 91-10 in favor of adding girls’ wrestling.
Last year, without a separate girls’ division, nearly 40 females competed in SDHSAA-sanctioned wrestling meets. About another 100 girls competed in club-only events.
Activities association board seeks three new members
The South Dakota High School Activities Association took nominations to fill three upcoming openings on its board of directors.
The association, based in Pierre, held its annual meeting via teleconference.
Board members are elected for five-year terms. Among the board nominees were:
Superintendents Heath Larson of Chester, Jeff Kosters of Frederick, Kelly Glodt of Pierre and Tom Culver of Avon are competing to serve as the East River at-large board member. This position is to be filled by a superintendent from any high school east of the Missouri River. The position is currently held by Sioux Valley High School Athletic Director Moe Ruesink of Volga.
• There was just one nomination for a school board member representing small schools to serve on the SDHSAA board. Nominated was Marty Weismantel of Groton. That position is currently held by Dave Planteen of Langford.
• Dan Conrad of Sioux Falls Washington High School and Mike Talley of Rapid City Central High School were both nominated to serve as the board’s Division I representative. Division I is made up of the Sioux Falls and Rapid City school districts. The position will be filled by a secondary principal. The current Division I board member is Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher.
Board members are elected by a majority of the votes cast. If no candidate earns a majority, a run-off election will be held. Ballots will be mailed to member schools by May 1 and must be returned by May 30.
The board members being replaced account for much of the board’s leadership experience. Maher is a former chairman. Ruesink and Planteen currently serve as the board’s chairman and vice chairman.
Public broadcasting only bidder for SDHSAA events
South Dakota Public Broadcasting was the only bidder for the broadcast rights to state championships and events sanctioned by the South Dakota High School Activities Association.
The five-year bid was awarded to SDPB. The SDPB bid starts at $100,000 for the 2020-2021 school year and increases by $2,000 per year. The last year of the contract, 2024-2025, calls for a payment of $108,000.
The bid includes live television broadcasts of championship football, basketball, volleyball, wrestling, track and field and the All-State Chorus and Orchestra grand concert.
Soccer, cheer and dance and gymnastics will be available on the SDPB website. Tape-delayed broadcasts are planned for the All-State Band and All-State Jazz Band concerts.
“They cover every single event that we have,” said SDHSAA Executive Director Dan Swartos.
The association’s ability to contract for broadcasting rights was the subject of a bill during the last legislative session. HB1213 would have kept the SDHSAA from granting exclusive broadcasting rights to its athletic and fine arts events.
Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, sponsored the legislation, noting that broadcasters who followed a team throughout the season were not allowed to broadcast that team’s games from championship tournaments. The bill was approved by the House of Representatives before being defeated by the Senate Education Committee.
Swartos said SDPB is now agreeable to allowing secondary broadcasts of championship contests.
