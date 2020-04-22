SDHSAA approves adding girls’ wrestling

Board members are elected for five-year terms. Among the board nominees were:

Superintendents Heath Larson of Chester, Jeff Kosters of Frederick, Kelly Glodt of Pierre and Tom Culver of Avon are competing to serve as the East River at-large board member. This position is to be filled by a superintendent from any high school east of the Missouri River. The position is currently held by Sioux Valley High School Athletic Director Moe Ruesink of Volga.

• There was just one nomination for a school board member representing small schools to serve on the SDHSAA board. Nominated was Marty Weismantel of Groton. That position is currently held by Dave Planteen of Langford.

• Dan Conrad of Sioux Falls Washington High School and Mike Talley of Rapid City Central High School were both nominated to serve as the board’s Division I representative. Division I is made up of the Sioux Falls and Rapid City school districts. The position will be filled by a secondary principal. The current Division I board member is Sioux Falls Superintendent Brian Maher.

Board members are elected by a majority of the votes cast. If no candidate earns a majority, a run-off election will be held. Ballots will be mailed to member schools by May 1 and must be returned by May 30.