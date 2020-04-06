SDHSAA cancels state basketball tourneys, spring activities

The Lady Longhorns confidently won their first-round game at the state B girls’ basketball tournament at the Young Center in Spearfish. Faith was set to take on top-ranked Corsica-Stickney in the championship semifinals on Friday, March 13, when the tournament was postponed. The Faith boys basketball team was set to play in the state “B” boys tourney the following weekend in Aberdeen.

For Sydnie Schauer, one of three seniors on Faith’s team along with Lindsey Wilken and Allix Vance, the news Monday came sooner than she anticipated. Schauer expected a decision in May, not the early days of April.

“When I heard the news, it was hard to believe,” Schauer said. “It’s disappointing because this is my last year to ever be a part of the Faith Lady Longhorns and we wanted to be state champions. It’s been a dream of ours since us seniors were in the fourth grade.

“It’s also hard knowing that we made history by qualifying both our boys and girls to state and we don’t get to play them out.”

Faith activities director Doug Schauer echoed Swartos’ sentiments, knowing the SDHSAA is looking out for the well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, fans and family in making the decision to cancel the remaining winter events and all spring activities.