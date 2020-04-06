SDHSAA cancels state basketball tourneys, spring activities

A long-anticipated decision by the South Dakota High School Activities Association became a reality Monday when the association’s executive director, Dr. Dan Swartos, cancelled all remaining activities for the 2019-20 academic year.
The move came after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem closed down all in-person school for the remainder of the year due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.
The cancellation includes all spring activities and postponed winter events.It will be formalized April 21 at a regular meeting of the SDHSAA board of directors.
“This is an unprecedented time across out state and country, and we do not take this decision lightly,” Swartos said in a press release. “We thank all the participants, coaches, directors, advisers and administration, their parents and everyone else who has dedicated tremendous amounts of time, passion and effort to these events.
“To our senior participants, we thank you for everything you have done for your schools and communities and wish you the very best in your bright futures. This is difficult, but the lessons you’ve learned and the friendships you’ve made through high school activities will last a lifetime.”
The news Monday hit hard across the state, but it stings a little more for Faith High School and the town’s community members.
The Lady Longhorns confidently won their first-round game at the state B girls’ basketball tournament at the Young Center in Spearfish. Faith was set to take on top-ranked Corsica-Stickney in the championship semifinals on Friday, March 13, when the tournament was postponed. The Faith boys basketball team was set to play in the state “B” boys tourney the following weekend in Aberdeen.
For Sydnie Schauer, one of three seniors on Faith’s team along with Lindsey Wilken and Allix Vance, the news Monday came sooner than she anticipated. Schauer expected a decision in May, not the early days of April.
“When I heard the news, it was hard to believe,” Schauer said. “It’s disappointing because this is my last year to ever be a part of the Faith Lady Longhorns and we wanted to be state champions. It’s been a dream of ours since us seniors were in the fourth grade.
“It’s also hard knowing that we made history by qualifying both our boys and girls to state and we don’t get to play them out.”
Faith activities director Doug Schauer echoed Swartos’ sentiments, knowing the SDHSAA is looking out for the well-being of its student-athletes, coaches, fans and family in making the decision to cancel the remaining winter events and all spring activities.
“The SDHSAA tried very hard to salvage the spring sports season and the basketball tourneys,” Schauer said. “They love athletics and kids as much as us. Sometimes, we have to make really hard decisions that really hurt.
“Everybody understands these are tough decisions the state and governor are making. We’re not questioning their decisions at all. It’s the hand they’re dealt right now. You have to hope, with what the news is saying, maybe we can keep this from getting as bad as they say it might get.”
But that doesn’t lessen the heartache for the school, with two state basketball tournaments postponed and now cancelled while coronavirus sweeps across the nation.
“The kids were excited, so one can understand the disappointment we all feel,” said Schauer, who has two kids – Sydnie and eighth-grade son Jackson – playing basketball for their high school teams.
"I don’t know how you prepare for something like this when there is no road map. That goes for the state as a whole.”
For Sydnie Schauer, the Lady Longhorns’ team captain, not seeing her teammates because of social distancing made Monday’s news a little harder to grasp.
“It makes it more difficult that I can’t comfort them and they can’t comfort me,” the 18-year-old Schauer said. “It would be easier if I could see them in person and hug them.”
