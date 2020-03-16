SDHSAA delays spring sports through April 5

South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos on Monday announced a delay to the start of spring sports through April 5 and changed the status of all-state band from cancelled to postponed as the association addresses the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the SDHSAA announced postponement of the Class AA, A and B boys and girls basketball tournaments and the state visual arts competition. The status of the tournaments and visual arts competition remains unchanged.
“We’re trying to stay ahead of a situation that changes pretty rapidly,” Swartos said. “We’re waiting to see what happens in terms of school closures and the actual outbreak in our state. We don’t have a definitive timetable. We’ll just see how things play out.”
You have free articles remaining.
The SDHSAA changed the status for all-state band, which is scheduled for March 26-28 in Mitchell. Instead of cancelling it, all-state band joins the state basketball tournament on the SDHSAA’s postponed list.
Monday’s decision affects track and field, boys tennis and girls and boys golf. It does not affect non-SDHSAA activities like rodeo, baseball and softball.
Track and field teams have been allowed to practice since March 2, though pole vaulters have been allowed to practice since Feb. 3. The first allowable meet was on March 13.
Monday was the first allowable practice for boys tennis, and the first competitions were scheduled for March 27. The first allowable practices for all three classes of girls golf and Class B boys golf was on March 30. The first golf meets of the season can start on April 10, if the competition ban is lifted.