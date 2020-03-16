SDHSAA delays spring sports through April 5

South Dakota High School Activities Association Executive Director Dan Swartos on Monday announced a delay to the start of spring sports through April 5 and changed the status of all-state band from cancelled to postponed as the association addresses the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the SDHSAA announced postponement of the Class AA, A and B boys and girls basketball tournaments and the state visual arts competition. The status of the tournaments and visual arts competition remains unchanged.

“We’re trying to stay ahead of a situation that changes pretty rapidly,” Swartos said. “We’re waiting to see what happens in terms of school closures and the actual outbreak in our state. We don’t have a definitive timetable. We’ll just see how things play out.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-525-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The SDHSAA changed the status for all-state band, which is scheduled for March 26-28 in Mitchell. Instead of cancelling it, all-state band joins the state basketball tournament on the SDHSAA’s postponed list.

Monday’s decision affects track and field, boys tennis and girls and boys golf. It does not affect non-SDHSAA activities like rodeo, baseball and softball.