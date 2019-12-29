SDSU dumps Omaha in Summit League women's opener; USD men fall

OMAHA, Neb. - South Dakota State women's basketball team began Summit League play with a 68-51 win over Omaha on Sunday afternoon at Baxter Arena.
The Jackrabbits improved to 9-6 on the season and are now 1-0 in Summit League play, while Omaha fell to 5-9, 0-1 Summit.
"We rebounded the ball well and took care of it," head coach Aaron Johnston said. "I thought our shot selection was really good today."
Paiton Burckhard led all scorers with 21 points and tied her career best of nine rebounds for the third time this season. The sophomore added two blocks, two assists and a steal to the Jackrabbits' efforts.
Rylie Cascio Jensen scored a career-best 14 points as she went 5-of-7 from the field, including 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Jackrabbits edged Omaha 37-34 on the boards and converted 16 Maverick turnovers into 20 points.
Omaha opened the game going 3-of-3 from the 3-point line to take an 11-9 advantage over the Jacks. SDSU then went on a 14-2 run, which included back-to-back 3-pointers from Lindsey Theuninck and Tagyn Larson, to lead 23-13 at the end of the first quarter.
The Jacks continued their run as Cascio Jensen hit a layup and a 3-pointer to help extend the Jacks' advantage to 17. Jensen would bury two more 3-pointers in the quarter to put SDSU ahead 44-22 at halftime.
The Jackrabbits carried their momentum into the second half going on a 15-3 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nelson and Jensen and an Irwin layup, to gain its largest lead of the game at 31 points.
Omaha scored 10 unanswered points to close out the third quarter and the Mavericks outscored the Jackrabbits 13-9 in the final quarter, but SDSU's advantage was enough to seal a 68-51 Summit League victory.
"We've overcome a lot of adversity," Johnston said. "We have to look at that adversity not as a negative, but as a positive. It's testing us in ways that maybe we haven't had to work on in the past and stretching us lineup wise. It's stretching us with how hard we're willing to play through some of those tough moments and if we can come out on the right side of that, it's going to continue to make us stronger."
W. Illinois downs South Dakota men
MACOMB, Ill. — Zion Young scored 21 points and Kobe Webster scored 18 and Western Illinois beat South Dakota 82-75 in a Summit League opener on Sunday.
The duo combined to make 16 of the Leathernecks' (4-7) 31 field goals.
Western Illinois led 39-38 at halftime. A 13-4 run after intermission extended the lead to 52-42 before South Dakota (9-6) began climbing back. Stanley Umude made 1 of 2 foul shots with 8:58 left to tie it at 66-all. The Leathernecks responded with an 8-0 run and the Coyotes never got within four points down the stretch.
C.J. Duff scored 12, Ben Pyle 11 and James Claar 10 for Western Illinois.
Umude led the Coyotes with 27 points and Tyler Hagedorn scored 17.
SDSU men drop nail-biter to Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. – The South Dakota State men's basketball came out on the short end of a seesaw Summit League opener, falling 81-78 to Omaha on Sunday in a contest that included 17 lead changes.
Noah Freidel poured in a career-high 28 points with six 3-pointers on the afternoon, leading a Jackrabbit attack that shot 50.8 percent from the field.
Alex Arians and Douglas Wilson each hit 6-of-10 from the field and finished with 16 and 13 points, respectively. Arians added a team-best seven rebounds, while Wilson led the way with a career-high four assists.
The Jacks scorched the net at 63 percent over the opening half to take a 42-36 lead into the break.
Arians' layup with 20 seconds left pulled the Jackrabbits within 79-78. The Mavericks missed the front end of a 1-and-1 trip to the free throw line, but Omaha blocked a shot at the other end of the floor and sealed the victory with two free throws at 1.9 seconds.