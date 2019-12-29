SDSU dumps Omaha in Summit League women's opener; USD men fall

The Jackrabbits carried their momentum into the second half going on a 15-3 run, capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Nelson and Jensen and an Irwin layup, to gain its largest lead of the game at 31 points.

Omaha scored 10 unanswered points to close out the third quarter and the Mavericks outscored the Jackrabbits 13-9 in the final quarter, but SDSU's advantage was enough to seal a 68-51 Summit League victory.

"We've overcome a lot of adversity," Johnston said. "We have to look at that adversity not as a negative, but as a positive. It's testing us in ways that maybe we haven't had to work on in the past and stretching us lineup wise. It's stretching us with how hard we're willing to play through some of those tough moments and if we can come out on the right side of that, it's going to continue to make us stronger."

W. Illinois downs South Dakota men

MACOMB, Ill. — Zion Young scored 21 points and Kobe Webster scored 18 and Western Illinois beat South Dakota 82-75 in a Summit League opener on Sunday.

The duo combined to make 16 of the Leathernecks' (4-7) 31 field goals.