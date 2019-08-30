{{featured_button_text}}
SDSU Extension will be hosting a food preservation workshop at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, at the Walter Taylor 4-H Building at Central States Fairgrounds.

The workshop includes safe food preservation practices and guides participants through hands-on canning techniques. We will be covering water bath canning jelly and pressure canning carrots.

The workshop is open to all, but youth under the age of 13 need to have an adult present to assist them during the workshop. 

Registration is $35 for an adult or an adult/youth pair and needs to be done by Wednesday, Sept. 4. For more information, contact Hope Klein at 688-6901.

Contact Mary Garrigan at 394-8424 or mary.garrigan@rapidcityjournal.com

