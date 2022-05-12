SDSU Extension office offers drought resources to farmers, ranchers

West River is predicted to have less precipitation and a warmer summer this season, according to a state climatologist at South Dakota State University.

The SDSU Extension office hosted a series of meetings throughout the week, including one in Belle Fourche Wednesday, on drought in Western South Dakota for farmers and ranchers to discuss the possible continued weather challenges and available resources to help alleviate some of the hardships.

Laura Edwards, Extension state climatologist with the Aberdeen Regional Extension Center, said the western side of the state will likely start to transition to a warmer pattern starting early next week.

“They’ve kind of been going back and forth on the precipitation side,” she said. “Two days ago it was leaning on dry, today it’s maybe equal chances of wet or dry. Maybe we’ll see a period of some activity about a week from now.”

Edwards said she knows every week matters, but they’re not expecting much precipitation in May, June and July. She said looking at June, July and August, there’s pretty high confidence there will be warmer conditions and moderate confidence precipitation will be below average.

“That’s partly what’s driving our decision to have these meetings, is that looking at the outlook, it looks like another potentially challenging summer for folks around here,” she said.

Edwards said last year May was cool and June got fairly hot. She said there are a lot of similarities to this year, although she can’t say that will happen again this summer.

She said the state has also seen more wind this year, but it’s difficult to quantify it. She said there aren’t good long-term records to determine a climatology or average, but the state has seen the windiest April in over 20 years this year.

Krista Ehlert, PhD, assistant professor and state Extension range specialist, said ranchers should become grass farmers throughout the season and take data to help with range health. She said people should adopt adaptive management for grazing management practices.

“The seven most expensive words in the cattle business are, ‘We have always done it that way,’” she said, quoting a post from social media. “Think about that as you move through this grazing season, but also next.”

She said plant growth is going to be reduced or delayed by removal of green lead area, and people can take off too much green lead area. It can also be reduced during drought. She said it’s important to let some areas rest and let the grass grow back so it can heal for future seasons.

Robin Salverson, Extension cow calf field specialist, said a lack of precipitation can impact water quality and ranchers should be watchful of where their cattle are getting water.

She said typically a herd will walk past bad water, but it’s important to keep watch. She said people can get their water tested for total salts, or total dissolved solids. She said looks can be deceiving, too, so just because something looks dirty doesn’t mean it’s poor quality. Just because water is crystal clear doesn’t mean it’s great quality either, though.

Salverson said some regional extension offices do free water testing, but ranchers can also get their own salt tests at the store. However, if they want to test for Blue-Green Algae, a sometimes toxic bacteria that could result in death, they have to send a sample to a lab.

Heather Gessner, Extension field specialist in livestock business management, provided spreadsheets and budgets for ranchers to use to price out feed and other business opportunities. She also gave guidance on leasing agreements, like always having a written agreement, and forming a better relationship with accountants.

Keith Jensen, county executive director for the USDA Farm Service Agency for Butte-Lawrence-Harding, discussed the programs available that could help recuperate costs for lost livestock due to extreme weather.

Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

