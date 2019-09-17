Custer County Emergency Management called off a Tuesday search for a missing man after using drones and dog teams to find him, according to the agency's Facebook posts.
The department did not explain why the search for 38-year-old Jake Diedtrich ended, and the Custer County Sheriff's Office did not immediately return a call asking for more information, but NewsCenter1 reports that the sheriff says Diedtrich was found dead late Tuesday afternoon.
Diedtrich was last seen at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Custer, walking northbound on the Mickelson Trail from the high school football field, the emergency management department posted on Facebook. The department asked the public to stay away from the trail between the field and Crazy Horse trailhead as they searched with drones and dogs, and to call 911 if they had any information on Diedtrich.
The department later wrote that the search effort was suspended and more information would be shared Wednesday.