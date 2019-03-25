The Pennington County Sheriff's Office will resume searching Wednesday for a girl who has been missing since she ran away Feb. 3 from a residential youth facility in rural Pennington County.
"The improved weather will allow for the Sheriff’s Office to conduct air and ground searches," the agency said in a Facebook post. "This will be a large scale search involving many partner agencies."
The search for 9-year-old Serenity Dennard was planned for Saturday after it had been paused for weeks due to freezing temperatures, snow, a blizzard and muddy conditions.
"There has been continuous planning and preparation for these upcoming searches" during this time, the sheriff's office said.
Wednesday's search will involve people and dogs searching on the ground and helicopters looking from the sky. If Serenity isn't found, the search will continue Saturday and Sunday. If the weather doesn't cooperate over the weekend, the search effort will be rescheduled to April 6 and 7.
Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children's Home near Rockerville around 10:45 a.m. Feb. 3. After searching for her, staff called law enforcement at 12:26 p.m. About 355 people and 14 dogs from 34 agencies, plus a helicopter and plane, searched for Dennard on Feb. 3-5, Feb. 8-10 and Feb. 13. Volunteers organized by state Sen. Lynne DiSanto also searched for Serenity on Sunday.
A team of investigators has worked on the case each day since Dennard went missing and have searched the Children's Home, served search warrants, conducted more than 200 interviews and followed more than 50 leads.
Serenity is white, 4 foot, 9 inches tall, 90-100 pounds and has blue eyes and shoulder length dark blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots.
The sheriff's office encourages anyone who lives in the Rockerville, Foster Gulch and Highway 16 area to search their property and outbuildings. Anyone who knows where Dennard may be should call the sheriff's office at 605-394-6115.