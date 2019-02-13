Search and rescue groups took advantage of warmer temperatures on Wednesday to resume looking for a 9-year-old girl who's been missing for more than a week.
Nineteen men and women with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office, Pennington County Search and Rescue, Rapid City Police Department and Rockerville Fire Department searched for Serenity Dennard, according to Helene Duhamel, spokeswoman for the sheriff's office.
Dennard has been missing since Feb. 3 when she ran away from the Children's Home Society near Rockerville in rural Pennington County. On Monday, authorities announced they were putting the search on hold temporarily to regroup after more than a week of battling sub-zero temperatures, snow and wind.
Duhamel said Wednesday's search party covered areas northwest and southwest of the Children's Home, which she described as "rugged" terrain.
Dennard is 4 feet, 7 inches tall, 90 pounds, with blue eyes and shoulder-length dark-blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt with flowers, blue jeans and snow boots. She is from Sturgis and may have been trying to return to her family.
Anyone with information about Dennard should call the Pennington County Sheriff's Office at 394-6115. If anyone finds her body, they should mark down the location, not disturb the scene, and call 911.