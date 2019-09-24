The Custer County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 22-year-old Torger Anders Henckel.
He was last seen Saturday at his residence in Rapid City, where he mentioned he was going out for a hike. His car was located at the Little Devils Tower Trailhead off Highway 16A near Custer. He is believed to be somewhere in the Black Elk Wilderness area.
All trails in Custer State Park leading up to Black Elk Peak were shut down Tuesday to facilitate the use of heat-sensing equipment as part of the search.
Anyone who has any information about Henckel is urged to contact the Custer County Communications Office at (605) 673-8176.