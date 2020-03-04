Search & Rescue benefit March 14

The Friends of Custer County Search & Rescue is hosting its annual Rocky Mountain Oyster Feed at 5 p.m. March 14, at Crazy Horse Memorial. This event is the group’s main fundraising effort.

The menu will include "oysters" and chicken, along with a cash bar. There will be a live auction, silent auction and raffles featuring items donated by area businesses and individuals.

Proceeds help Search & Rescue volunteers acquire equipment needed to operate safely and effectively on calls. This year’s fundraising goal is purchase of a UTV side-by-side vehicle that can transport up to six people. After a record 55 calls in 2019, some involving more than 25 searchers, CCSAR members realized there was a need for more capacity to move people and equipment to backcountry locations where searches or medical carry outs often begin.

Advance tickets for the Oyster Feed are $15. They are available from any Friends or Search & Rescue member, by calling 605-431-4097 or email sarfriends@friendscsdsar.org. Cash donations can be made to the non-profit 501(c)(3) Friends of Custer County Search & Rescue at custersdsar.com/friends-of-ccsar or by sending a check to P.O. Box 6047, Custer, SD 57730.

