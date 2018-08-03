The second annual Wall Crawl is on Aug. 4 and features a poker run, car and motorcycle show, whole hog roast and two live concerts.
Community members started the event last year as a way for the community to become more involved in the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.
The day starts with a free-will donation poker run to benefit the local Crescent Masonic Lodge No. 210. Registration is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wasta Bar, 42 C Ave., Wasta. The poker run route will start in Wasta, go through Wall and the Badlands National Park and end at the Wall Rodeo Grounds. There will be cash prizes for first, second and third place. Winners will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Both concerts will be at the Wall Rodeo Grounds. Gates open at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and available at 279-2665, or $15 at the gate. A whole hog roast meal and full cash bar will start at 5:30 p.m.
The Wall Crawl show and shine motorcycle and car show starts at 5:30 p.m. at the rodeo grounds. Motorcycle and car enthusiasts can enter for a chance to win $50 cash for the top people’s choice award. There is no cost to enter. The winner will be announced at 8:30 p.m.
Local band Loose Change will perform at 6:30 p.m., and Sioux City, Iowa, band 35th & Taylor will take the stage at 9 p.m.