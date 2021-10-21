Second half of property taxes due by end of October

Property owners have until Oct. 31 to pay the second half of their property taxes.

County Treasurer Janet Sayler said that changes to United States Postal Service delivery could affect those who wait until the final days to mail in property tax payments.

Penalties and interest would be collected on all late payments.

Payments posted by mail must be postmarked no later than Oct. 31 to avoid interest or penalties. Late payments with a November postmark will be returned for the amount of interest, administration and/or penalties due.

Property owners can pay taxes via dropbox in the Pennington County Administration building, which is available 24/7 until midnight on Oct. 31. Drop off payments should include the tax ID and have a current phone number. Those who request a return receipt will have them mailed.

Property owners can also pay online at pennco.org/treasurer to submit payments, although payments over $25,000 cannot be accepted online. Payments must be submitted before midnight Mountain Time to be included in the payments. Payments posted outside of regular business hours will be posted the next business day.

Payments can also be made in person at the Treasurer's Office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

