Second life term handed down in 2016 Pine Ridge Reservation slaying

RAPID CITY | Another man convicted of a fatal shooting on the Pine Ridge Reservation in 2016 has been sentenced to life in federal prison.

Thirty-two-year-old Adan Corona was convicted last year along with Francisco Villanueva of first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree felony murder and three other counts in the death of Vinny Brewer.

Corona's attorney argued that Friday's sentence of mandatory life in prison was cruel and unusual punishment and that it will be appealed.

Villanueva was earlier sentenced to two consecutive life terms.

Lisa High Wolf, the victim’s mother, said the drug-related killing was senseless and she asked Corona for an apology while fighting back tears, KOTA-TV reported.

”I just wanted him to look at me. I wanted him to apologize,” High Wolf said, “but he didn’t. He don’t have no remorse, and I knew his mother. He’s one of the one’s that is part Lakota. He’s part of our tribe. He comes from the same blood that we do. He gets to live his life out in prison, and my son’s dead. At least now we can get some closure. Try to move forward with our lives.”

Brewer was shot multiple times on a Sunday afternoon outside of a Boys and Girls Club where families had gathered to watch basketball games.

A third man, Estevan Baquera, 28, pled guilty to accessory to first-degree murder and was sentenced in November to 15 years in prison.

