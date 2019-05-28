A second person has died from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash earlier this month in rural Pennington County.
James Broderick, 71, had sustained what authorities at the time called serious, non-life-threatening injuries in the May 7 crash on S.D. Highway 79, about 5 miles south of Rapid City. Broderick was taken to the Rapid City hospital.
He died on May 23, according to a Tuesday news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. He was from Rapid City.
The crash occurred at 8:14 a.m. near the intersection of Spring Creek Road and State Highway 79. A photograph posted by the Pennington County Sheriff's Office showed a vehicle on fire in wet and foggy conditions.
Hannah Drake, 26, was the other crash victim. Drake, driving a Honda SUV, was making a left-hand turn from Spring Creek Road onto Highway 79 when she pulled in front of a southbound Ford minivan driven by Broderick, the press release says. The two vehicles collided, and the Honda became engulfed in flames.
Officials said Drake was unable to get out of the burning vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. She was also from Rapid City.
The Highway Patrol is investigating.