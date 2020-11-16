Second South Dakota prisoner dies of COVID-19, 62% have had virus

A second South Dakota prisoner has died of COVID-19 as more than 60% of the prison population has contracted the virus since March, according to Monday morning data from the Department of Corrections.

The first death was posted last Monday. Both men were incarcerated at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield, which has seen the most coronavirus cases out of South Dakota’s prisons.

“COVID-19 related deaths are determined by the medical provider certifying the death record,” said Derrick Haskins, spokesman for the Department of Health. “If classified as COVID-19 related, the death will appear in both DOH cases and deaths.”

Three inmates have died at a Yankton hospital since Oct. 30 from “natural causes,” according to the DOC. John Rose, 73, died Nov. 8; Mark Johnson, 62, died Nov. 4; and Curtis Schnellbach, 60, died Oct. 30.

It's unclear which ones died of the virus as the identities, date of death and other details about the two fatalities are being withheld by the DOC and DOH.

HIPAA (the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) does not allow the DOH to release specific information on individuals, Haskins said.