Second vehicle crashes into a north Rapid City business

Police are looking for the person responsible for the crash into a Maple Avenue business Monday morning.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said they believe the crash is related to missing property from the Best Choice Pawn.

Police responded to the crash around 5:25 a.m. Monday where they found a Ram 1500 pickup truck. Medina said the building damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the report, police learned from store owners that several items were taken from the business. Medina said the theft would be classified as a felony, which would be more than $1,000 worth of stolen property.

Medina said the department is currently investigating who is responsible for the crash and theft.

Those with information should contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can be submitted by text "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

Medina said this is the second event of a car crashing into a business in a week.

"Not a stellar record for Rapid City drivers right now," he said.

Last week a woman crashed into the We Care Thrift Store. The 40-year-old is being charged with a DUI.

