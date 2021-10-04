 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second vehicle crashes into a north Rapid City business
top story

Second vehicle crashes into a north Rapid City business

{{featured_button_text}}
Best Choice Pawn crash

A Ram 1500 pickup truck in the Best Choice Pawn North Maple Avenue location Monday morning. Brendyn Medina, Rapid City Police Department spokesperson, said the crash caused tens of thousands of dollars in damage to the building.

 Courtesy photo RCPD

Police are looking for the person responsible for the crash into a Maple Avenue business Monday morning.

Brendyn Medina, spokesperson for the Rapid City Police Department, said they believe the crash is related to missing property from the Best Choice Pawn.

Police responded to the crash around 5:25 a.m. Monday where they found a Ram 1500 pickup truck. Medina said the building damage is in the tens of thousands of dollars.

According to the report, police learned from store owners that several items were taken from the business. Medina said the theft would be classified as a felony, which would be more than $1,000 worth of stolen property.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Medina said the department is currently investigating who is responsible for the crash and theft.

Those with information should contact Det. Brendan Lenard at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can be submitted by text "RCPD" and the information to 847411.

Medina said this is the second event of a car crashing into a business in a week.

"Not a stellar record for Rapid City drivers right now," he said. 

Last week a woman crashed into the We Care Thrift Store. The 40-year-old is being charged with a DUI.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 28

If you believe the government can design a chip, mix it into the Covid vaccine solution, have a needle suck it out and then inject it into you…

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 29

It's interesting to note in Gov. Noem's statement regarding her conflict of interest meeting that she really didn't deny the allegations, but …

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30
Local

Your Two Cents for Sept. 30

Glad Gov. Noem can toss $200,000 of taxpayer money to cover up wrongdoing in pushing job opportunities for her daughter. South Dakota really i…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: City Beat - Medical Cannabis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News