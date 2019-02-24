Popular sentiment holds that the population has dropped at a secretive polygamous sect’s compound in South Dakota, but public records say the compound used more water in 2018 than any previous year.
The compound reported usage of 13.63 million gallons of water last year, which was up 61 percent from 8.45 million gallons in 2017. The compound's previous high usage since its first report to state regulators in 2008 was 13.21 million gallons in 2011.
Water usage is one of the only publicly available indications of the compound's population. The usage reports, which the compound submits annually to the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources, are required as a condition of the compound's water-use permits. The annual report for 2018 was filed earlier this month.
The water-usage figures surprised Karl Von Rump, who has a home near the compound and regularly monitors the activity there.
“That’s a lot more than I expected,” he said.
Von Rump said a lack of visible activity recently had led him to believe there were perhaps only 10 people living in the compound, after previous rumors indicated the population might have been in the hundreds.
According to many sources, a typical person uses 80 to 100 gallons of water per day. That rate of usage would indicate there were 373 to 467 people at the compound in 2018, but the per-person water usage at the compound could be outside normal ranges. Aerial views of the compound reveal extensive gardens, indicating that the compound’s inhabitants might use much more water for irrigation than typical water users.
One possible reason for increased water usage — a drought — does not appear to be an explanation for the compound’s heightened water use in 2018. Weather reports in the closest communities to the compound — including Custer, Hot Springs and Edgemont — showed more precipitation in 2018 than 2017.
The 140-acre compound, which has multiple dorm-like structures, additional buildings and a watchtower, is near the edge of a canyon in a remote part of Custer County, about 15 miles southwest of Pringle in the southern Black Hills. The compound is controlled by the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, known by the abbreviation “FLDS,” which is a breakaway Mormon sect whose notorious leader, Warren Jeffs, is serving a lifelong prison sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting underage girls.
The FLDS’s traditional home was a community called Short Creek on the border of Arizona and Utah, but its members have spread to other compounds and communities in the United States and Canada.
The water at the South Dakota compound comes from wells. The registered operator of the compound’s water system is Seth Jeffs, a brother of Warren Jeffs.
In 2016, Seth Jeffs pleaded guilty in a food-stamp fraud case that ensnared multiple FLDS members. He was released from jail after receiving credit for the time he served prior to his plea.
He made news last month when it was reported that he is the registered agent for a company that bought 40 acres of land in northern Minnesota, where he also obtained a permit to construct a 5,760-square-foot building.
The FLDS, meanwhile, has been in South Dakota news lately because of pending state legislation that would classify the failure to reports births and deaths as a misdemeanor crime. The legislation arose after at least one former resident of the South Dakota FLDS compound said no birth certificates were obtained for her children who were born there.
State Rep. Tim Goodwin, R-Rapid City, sponsored the legislation. Like Von Rump, Goodwin had assumed that the population of the compound plummeted following Seth Jeffs’ legal troubles.
“I guess they could be pulling a fast one on us, and there could be more people there than we think,” Goodwin said.
Seth Jeffs answered a phone call Thursday from the Journal. When asked why the compound’s water usage increased in 2018, he said the second of the compound's two water-use permits, which was obtained in 2015, was for irrigation. He declined to elaborate or answer further questions.
Documents on file with the South Dakota Department of Environment and Natural Resources show that the department inspected the compound’s water system in December. The inspector noted one deficiency, for testing water at sites other than those listed in the compound's approved plan.
Rather than Seth Jeffs, it was a person named Helaman Jeffs who guided the DENR inspector during the visit.
Sam Brower, a Utah-based private investigator who wrote a book about the FLDS titled “Prophet’s Prey,” said “Helaman” is a popular FLDS name. Warren Jeffs has a son named Helaman, but so might any number of other FLDS men, Brower said.
Brower said it's possible that the increased water use at the South Dakota compound could be for produce that the compound is growing and sending to other FLDS communities. But he also acknowledged reports from observers such as Von Rump, who has noticed little traffic in or out of the compound.
Brower noted that when an FLDS compound in Texas was raided in 2008 following a report of domestic violence, more than 400 children were found there. Prior to the raid, Brower said, it was popularly believed that the total population of the Texas compound was 200 or fewer. Members of the FLDS are notoriously secretive, and compound dwellers have been known to rush inside buildings when outsiders approach.
South Dakota authorities have never raided the compound in the Black Hills, citing a lack of actionable evidence of illegal activity emanating from the ultra-secretive enclave.
Brower said it’s difficult to know how many people may be living there.
“It may be just a skeleton crew,” he said. “And then again, maybe not.”