Section of city bike path to close

Sewer main reconstruction and sidewalk repair will shut down a portion of the city's bike path for two months.

Rapid City announced Tuesday morning in a news release that the reconstruction and sidewalk repair will close the bike path from Chapel Lane to Cleghorn Canyon on the west side of town. It will close beginning Sept. 18.

The path will remain closed on the project is completed, which is expected around Nov. 18.

Construction fencing will be used in the area to block public access to the bike path. There will be detour signage to reroute pedestrians and bikers to the sidewalk adjacent to Jackson Boulevard in the affected area.

For more information, people can contact Mainline Contracting at 605-348-7068.