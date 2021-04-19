 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Section of parking lot to close for 18 weeks for Summit Arena construction
alert top story

Section of parking lot to close for 18 weeks for Summit Arena construction

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
parking lot map

As part of construction of Summit Arena in Rapid City, a portion of the west side parking lot C and North drive lane was closed Monday.

The closure will impact 100 parking spots and directs all guest traffic to The Monument through the south entrance off of Mount Rushmore Road.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The closure will be for approximately 18 weeks as crews construct the new drive lane and reconfigure a portion of the parking lot for Summit Arena.

Craig Baltzer, executive director for the Monument, said in a press press release that “while people won’t be able use the entire drive lane, there will still be available parking on the West side of the existing facility.”

With a portion of the site’s parking lot closing during construction, guests will need to park in other places, such as the remaining spots in Lot C and all of Lot D and the Central High School parking lots when school is not in session.

"As the project continues to near completion we are excited, but we know the closure will be an inconvenience for some,” Baltzer said. “However, it is a necessary evil, and the inconvenience will be short-lived. We ask that the public bear with us as we enter the home stretch.”

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories April 19

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for April 14
Local

Your Two Cents for April 14

No wonder Rapid City is finding is hard to fill positions for summer jobs. Paying $9.45 an hour is not going to fill the jobs. It is time for …

Your Two Cents for April 15
Local

Your Two Cents for April 15

The state should propose using drones for the Fourth of July fireworks display at Mount Rushmore instead of traditional fireworks. Much safer …

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Construction continues at West Main and St. Joseph Streets

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News