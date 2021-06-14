Section of St. Joseph Street to be reduced to two lanes Wednesday and Thursday

Downtown traffic will be reduced to two lanes in an area of St. Joseph Street on Wednesday and Thursday as City Utility Maintenance crews repair a broken water valve.

The southern-most, eastbound lane of St. Joseph Street will be closed from Fifth Street to Fourth Street, reducing the flow of traffic from three to two lanes. The closed lane of traffic is in front of Hardee’s and Trinity Eco Prayer Park.

City officials do not anticipate disruption in water service to area businesses.

The project is expected to be completed later Thursday.

