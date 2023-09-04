The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 around Exit 37 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

The closure is necessary for the painting of the girders on the newly constructed bridge. Interstate traffic will be routed around the closure via the exit 37 ramps.

This work is part of the fourth phase of a four-phase project to reconstruct the exit 37 interchange on I-90 near Sturgis. Phase four work also includes grading on Pleasant Valley Road at exit 37, removal of median crossovers, and construction of a new median crossover.

For additional information about this project, visit the SDDOT website at dot.sd.gov/meadecounty-021g.