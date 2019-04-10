Rapid City Area Schools will be closed today due to weather.
Stronger winds and more snow are expected in the morning before the weather begins to clear up, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. Kristi Noem also ordered the closure of state government offices in 54 counties affected by the snowstorm, including Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota. Officials also shut down Interstate 90 from Ellsworth Air Force Base to Mitchell, and said travel was difficult and dangerous elsewhere.
Other closures:
- The Rapid City Journal office
- South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
- YMCA in Rapid City
- Custer State Park administrative office and Visitor Center
- Needles Highway and Iron Mountain Road
- Youth and Family Services in Rapid City
Canceled
- Mayor Steve Allender's event reading to children at the YMCA child care unit
- Community Partner's Meeting at Western Dakota Technical Institute