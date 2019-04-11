Rapid City Area Schools, Rapid City Catholic School System and Rapid City Christian are closed today due to weather.
All public school activities are canceled as well, according to the school district.
Rapid Transit will close early today. RapidRide will start its last lap at 4:15 p.m., and Dial-a-Ride will finish its last pickup at approximately 4:15 p.m. Remaining operations are suspended for the day, according to the city.
Stronger winds and more snow are expected in the morning before the weather begins to clear up, according to the National Weather Service.
Gov. Kristi Noem also ordered the closure of state government offices in 54 counties affected by the snowstorm, including Pennington, Meade, Lawrence and Oglala Lakota.
Officials shut down Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Mitchell, and said travel was difficult and dangerous elsewhere. Interstate 29 is closed from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
Rapid City's solid waste division said Thursday trash pickup will proceed as normal on passable roads and alleys. Friday routes are on schedule; all routes will be caught up on Saturday if necessary.
Pennington County administrative offices opened late due to weather, but are open today. The morning testing cycle for the 24/7 program was closed.
Other closures:
- The Rapid City Journal office
- Rushmore Mall
- Douglas School District
- South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
- Western Dakota Technical Institute
- YMCA in Rapid City
- Custer State Park administrative office and Visitor Center
- Needles Highway and Iron Mountain Road
- Youth and Family Services in Rapid City
- Rapid City Regional Airport runway
- Meade County offices closed at noon
Canceled/postponed
- BlackHawk's concert at the Deadwood Mountain Grand has been postponed to Nov. 23
- Mayor Steve Allender's event reading to children at the YMCA child care unit. Rapid City Assistant Police Chief Don Hedrick will read to children at 10 a.m. Friday.
- Community Partner's Meeting at Western Dakota Technical Institute, canceled
- Rapid City Area Schools facilities presentation rescheduled to April 30
- Empty Bowls event for Feeding South Dakota, rescheduled to April 23 at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Surbeck Center at South Dakota School of Mines & Technology
- The Douglas High School spring musical scheduled will be 4 p.m. April 13. The 7 p.m. April 12-13 performances will be as scheduled.
- Preservation Thursday at Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center in Deadwood has been rescheduled to noon April 18.