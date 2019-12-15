There may be more gold in those hills.
So say at least five companies that are either currently drilling holes in the Black Hills to search for gold, or could soon start.
Representatives from several of those companies and other industry experts say the price of gold is a primary factor driving the renewed interest in exploratory drilling. After being below $1,400 per ounce for several years, the price of gold has been above that level for several months.
“When a down market hits, the exploration sector is the first one to suffer,” said Rob Bergmann. “When the market comes back up, then the money finally starts funneling down into the exploration sector.”
Bergmann is a partner in F3 Gold, of Minneapolis, which is funding an environmental assessment that it hopes will culminate in approval of its plan to drill on Black Hills National Forest Service land near Silver City.
Another factor driving exploration interest in the Black Hills is its well-known history as a gold-producing region.
Nelson Baker, president and CEO of Mineral Mountain Resources in Vancouver, Canada, said, “We look at the Black Hills as actually pretty largely under-explored. The potential to find other Homestake-style deposit is definitely real.”
“Homestake” is the former Homestake Mine near Lead, which became the largest and deepest gold mine in North America and produced 40 million ounces of gold during its 126-year life, before it closed in 2002 and became an underground research facility. Homestake's roots were in the Black Hills gold rush of the 1870s.
Baker’s company, Mineral Mountain, has a drilling rig situated high in the forested mountains near the central Black Hills hamlet of Rochford, about 20 miles south of the Homestake Mine on land Mineral Mountain has acquired.
Drillers contracted by the company have used diamond bits to bore 10 holes roughly the diameter of baseballs into the subterranean rock since last year. They are now drilling an 11th hole — this one a “trunk hole,” intended to be 5,249 feet in diagonal length by the time it’s finished. The drillers extract core samples, which geologists study for signs of economically recoverable gold.
Exploratory companies like Mineral Mountain do not typically develop their own mines. They sell their drilling data or partner with bigger mining companies.
In other cases, exploratory drilling is conducted by the big mining companies themselves. This fall, Coeur Mining, of Chicago, started exploratory drilling around the area of the former Richmond Hill Mine, which is just north of Coeur’s existing Wharf Mine near Terry Peak and Lead. The drilling is an attempt to extend the life of the Wharf Mine — the only active, large-scale gold mine in the Black Hills — by finding further gold deposits nearby.
Matt Zietlow, environmental manager for Wharf, said the company drilled eight or nine holes before bad weather hit this fall, causing the company to pause until spring.
Another major mining company doing drilling in the Black Hills is Agnico Eagle Mines, of Toronto, Canada.
Agnico Eagle has a deal with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to conduct exploratory drilling at the former Gilt Edge Mine near Lead, which has been the site of an EPA Superfund cleanup for the past 19 years after it was abandoned by its bankrupt former owner. As part of the deal, Agnico Eagle is sharing its drilling data and funding a water study to help the EPA identify the mysterious source of cadmium contamination in Strawberry Creek.
If Agnico Eagle finds enough economically recoverable gold, it could seek permission to re-mine the Gilt Edge property, at which point it would become responsible to reclaim the mine back to a more natural state.
Gregg Loptien, Agnico Eagle’s U.S. exploration manager, said the company is taking a break at Gilt Edge for the winter and plans to resume drilling in the spring.
“For ‘majors’ like Coeur and us, it’s just the normal course of business,” Loptien said. “Even when the price is low, we’re careful how we spend money, but we look for opportunities to get involved in exploration so that when the price of gold goes up, we have an opportunity to start up a mine.”
Besides F3 Gold and Mineral Mountain Resources, another exploratory company that is active in the Black Hills is Dakota Territory Resources Corp., of Reno, Nevada.
Dakota Territory did not respond to Journal messages, but the company has said in corporate filings and on its website that it has mineral interests totaling 4,059 acres in the Lead-Deadwood area.
“The Company plans to commence an exploratory program on these mineral properties as soon as financing can be arranged,” said one of the company's recent quarterly reports.
Once financing is obtained, getting approval to drill from regulators can range from quick and easy to slow and difficult.
Because Mineral Mountain is drilling on privately owned land, it needed only to file an “exploration notice of intent” with the state Department of Environment and Natural Resources, which can only attach conditions to the notice and cannot reject it. Mineral Mountain filed a notice in April 2017 and had its conditions from the DENR two months later.
Conversely, it’s been nearly a year since a Black Hills National Forest official said the forest received a proposed plan of operations from F3 Gold to drill on national forest land. It could be another year or more before the plan is approved, because the Forest Service — which, like the DENR, cannot deny a plan but can impose conditions on it — has required the company to fund an environmental assessment of the proposed drilling area.
Mark Bowron, instructor/Hull professor in the Mining Engineering and Management Department at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, said the environmental impact from exploratory drilling is minimal.
“They get permits, they have to comply with the regulations of the DENR, they have to plug the holes, a drill pad occupies a space about the size of this office,” Bowron said, referencing a faculty office at Mines, “and it has to be reclaimed.”
Lilias Jarding, of the Black Hills Clean Water Alliance, said she and other activists who oppose exploratory drilling are thinking about the future.
“What we’re concerned about is protecting water in the Black Hills,” Jarding said, “and if there’s exploration that can lead to mining, and mining has never been friendly to water.”
Jarding cited two Black Hills locations that have received cleanup money from the Environmental Protection Agency’s Superfund — Whitewood Creek, which has recovered significantly but was once so polluted by mining that it was called “Cyanide Creek,” and the Gilt Edge Mine, where a cleanup has been ongoing since a mining company went bankrupt in 1999 and left behind 150 million gallons of acidic water laden with contaminants including arsenic and lead.
Andrea Brickey, an associate professor in the Mining Engineering and Management Department at the School of Mines, said the mining industry has advanced beyond many of its past environmental problems. And she said gold is used not only for jewelry and currency but also as a component in staples of modern life, such as cell phones, which contain gold as an electrical conductor.
“When we talk about mining, we need to understand that it has evolved greatly, and it’s often on the forefront of technology,” Brickey said.