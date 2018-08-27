Leonard Bachman has seen many changes in his 62 years working for one of the oldest names in the Rapid City retail community.
Bachman, now 87, joined Seeley Clothing and store founder Nelville Seeley in 1956.
Clothing styles have come and gone, and Seeley’s has changed with the times as well.
The store’s latest move came earlier this month, when the store moved from the second-floor loft at Main Street Square to a smaller storefront three and a half blocks to the west at 910 Main St.
While styles have changed, some shopping habits haven’t, said Bachman. Convenience, service and selection still count for consumers.
“People want to park and walk 10 steps,” said Bachman of the new location. “We have great parking.”
The new location fits in with neighboring businesses, including S. & Co., Boutique, a women’s clothing store, and Essence of Coffee.
“It’s a compliment to all three of our businesses,” said Mark Bachman, Leonard’s son.
Mark said the smaller space is more manageable. While there is evidence of a recent move, the narrow space gives the impression of a classic city clothiers in the same location for decades.
“People have come in and said it feels really quaint, like a boutique,” Mark said.
The store’s catch phrase “Seeley’s won’t let you wear it, unless it fits,” coined by founder Nelville Seeley back in 1937, seems also to apply to their new location. It’s a good fit.
“It’s really a nice spot. I enjoy being here,” Mark said. “I enjoyed Main Street Square too.”
Egress windows a specialty
Brad Johnson’s new residential construction company specializes in bringing light and increased safety to basement bedrooms, and additional value to older homes.
Rapid Building Solutions opened last May. Johnson is licensed and insured as a one-stop-shop specialist in installing basement egress windows in existing homes.
“Up until now people have had a hard time finding someone to do the whole project without getting two to three different companies involved,” Johnson said in an email.
“I handle the whole project from digging the hole, cutting the foundation, putting the window and the window well in to the finish work inside,” he said.
Johnson said egress windows are required for any basement bedrooms. Updating helps increase the value of older homes by bringing them up to code.
Each project is different, with any number of challenges and obstacles to overcome, especially with older homes. Generally, he said, prices range from $2,500-$3,500 for a single egress window to between $4,500-$6,000 for two windows
Johnson started in the construction trade in Wyoming nearly 25 years ago. He learned masonry working in New Jersey before moving back to South Dakota in 2001.
Most recently he was a superintendent for Robert Scull Construction, before going on his own again.
He works from his home in Rapid Valley. His phone number is 605-787-2125, email is rapidbuildingsolutions24@gmail.com, or check out his website, rapidbuildingsolutions.net.
Native Grill & Wings shuts restaurant
Rapid City’s Native Grill & Wings restaurant has closed for good, but the building, located at 1756 Eglin St., in the Rushmore Crossing Shopping Center, may not be vacant for long.
A post on the restaurant’s Facebook page, since taken down, thanked customers and announced Native Grill’s closure effective Aug. 20.
“Thank you so much to all our amazing guests that made our time here so memorable. Thank you for letting us be part of your community!” the announcement read.
Native (originally Native New Yorker) Grill & Wings, an Arizona-based chain, opened at Rushmore Crossing in late 2015.
There is nothing definite to report on a replacement for NG&W. I have not heard from the franchisee, a Rapid City-based LLC called Dakota Wingmen. A general manager told me other similar-menu restaurants are interested in the space with the possibility of even keeping the staff intact.
No news is…no news
Realtor and developer Pat Hall said he has received calls and emails asking about excavation activity at the former MG Oil Co. site at the corner of West Main Street and West Boulevard.
As reported earlier, Hall purchased the property with an eye toward redeveloping the corner.
Nothing happening in that regard, Hall said, in a voice-mail message. The current activity is no more than continued site cleanup from the property’s past life as a petroleum dealership.
No tenant, yet, for the Freight House
And while remodeling goes on at the historic Milwaukee Road Freight House, formerly the Historic Freight House Grill & Taproom and, before that, Sanford’s Grill & Pub, at Seventh and Omaha Streets, there is no new tenant signed for the building, according to investor and developer partner Brad Estes.
Estes told me the space is most likely to reopen as professional offices and not a full restaurant, although some sort of small cafe could be part of the plan.
Just nothing definite at this point, he said.