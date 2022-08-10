Semi-truck crashes into Sturgis home off of I-90 Wednesday

STURGIS — A 68-year-old female truck driver and a 63-year-old male passenger suffered minor injuries Wednesday morning when their semi-truck and trailer left the eastbound lane of Interstate 90 near exit 32 and struck a residential home.

According to a news release from the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, a 2020 Volvo semi-truck with trailer was eastbound on I-90 near the exit 32 on-ramp at 6:17 a.m. Wednesday when it left the roadway to the right, traveled through a chain-link fence and continued across Dickson Drive.

The truck and trailer entered private property and continued up a slight slope where it struck the home with enough force to knock the home askew of its foundation.

According to the news release, a 74-year-old male resident of the home was evacuated without injury. Both occupants of the truck were taken to Monument Health Sturgis Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The female driver was wearing a seat belt, while the male passenger was not. Charges are pending against the driver, said Tony Mangan, DPS information officer.

“The accident remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol,” Mangan said.

The driver and passenger are from Florida, Mangan said. Their identities, as well as the name of the home’s occupant, were not released.

Also responding to the accident scene were South Dakota Highway Patrol, and SDHP Motor Carrier, Sturgis Police, Sturgis Volunteer Fire Department, Sturgis Ambulance, Meade County Sheriff’s Office, Meade County Emergency Management and Rapid City Fire Department.

Rescue crews were working Wednesday morning to shore up the front of the damaged home, before the semi-truck and trailer could be removed. Traffic on Interstate 90 was not affected.