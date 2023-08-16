A semi-truck driver has died following a crash on Interstate 90 in Sturgis Wednesday afternoon.

Preliminary information released by South Dakota Highway Patrol indicates a 2019 Peterbilt semi pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on I-90 near mile marker 30 in Sturgis just after 2:30 p.m. when the semi drove off the road while crossing a bridge. The truck and trailer hit the end of the bridge and fell over into the median, where it struck a parked train on the tracks below, causing two train cars to derail.

The 70-year-old male driver was taken to Monument Health in Rapid City with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased. He was wearing a seatbelt. The driver's name has not been released pending notification of next-of-kin.

I-90 westbound was closed for around 20 minutes, while the eastbound side was closed for about two hours, according to SDHP.

South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. All information released so far is only preliminary.