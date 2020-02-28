Seminar addresses Social Security topics

Mickie Douglas and Tyler Bowling from the Rapid City Social Security Office will present a seminar about Social Security from 10 a.m.-noon March 4 upstairs at Rapid City Public Library's downtown location, 610 Quincy St. This seminar is designed for ages 50 and up, but all are welcome. Seating is limited.

Topics that will be covered include earning work credits, computing retirement benefits, full retirement age requirements, reduced and delayed benefits, survivor benefits, Medicare and more.

The seminar will last one hour, with time afterwards for questions and answers. 

