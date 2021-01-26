Sen. Duhamel to revise bill that would make it a crime to point a laser at police officers

Duhamel requested to defer the bill until Thursday after its wording and purpose were questioned.

She and other supporters argued the bill was necessary due to protesters using lasers to hurt officers or prevent them from doing their work during Black Lives Matter protests this summer.

Public safety issue

“Protesters began to use new tactics to try to injure officers and render them unable to perform their duties and crowd control” this summer, Duhamel said.

Lasers made for civilians warn users not to point it into people's eyes, but it’s easy to go online to buy cheap, dangerous and unregulated lasers that can reach as far as five miles, she said.

“These lasers can damage an unprotected officer’s eyes in seconds. Standard eye protection actually magnifies the effects of the laser rather than protecting an officer,” she said.

Duhamel said eye damage or blindness could force them to retire.

Harrison, who also spoke on behalf of the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police, said he talked with a Washington, D.C., police officer whose eyes were damaged by a protester using a laser.

