Sen. John Thune's coronavirus test comes back negative

After consulting with his doctor in South Dakota on Thursday after leaving Washington, D.C. on Wednesday because he felt ill, Sen. John Thune found out today that his coronavirus test came back negative.

Thune, the Senate majority whip, flew home on a chartered flight, accompanied by one member of his security detail. He also took the precaution of wearing a mask on the flight.

Thune is 59. His symptoms, coupled with the fact that one of his Senate colleagues had recently tested positive for COVID-19, led his doctor to request that he be tested for the coronavirus on Friday. His results came back Saturday, and he tested negative.

While Thune has been advised that self-isolation is no longer necessary, he will continue to follow the CDC's general coronavirus guidelines, and he encourages all Americans to do the same.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

