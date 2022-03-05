Sen. Mike Rounds calls for overhaul of VA system

United States Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) said Saturday the Veterans Affairs "bureaucracy" should turn into a first-class gold standard to provide services to veterans.

Rounds said if he had his way, he would turn the VA into an entity that provides payment services rendered to veterans in a location of their choice. He said the resources and assets the VA has could instead provide services for veterans with combat-related illness or injuries.

"That way a veteran could receive service where they wanted to in the local community and the VA, or veteran service organization, an entity rather than administration, would be responsible for making payments for services rendered," he said.

Rounds' comments come just a day after regional VA officials told Hot Springs and Fort Meade VA employees about a coming recommendation to reduce services at both facilities and turn them over to a new facility in Rapid City.

The recommendation will be made public in an official report from the Asset and Infrastructure Review (AIR) that will be released March 14. The report will make recommendations on VA facilities across the country. Rounds said the Wagner and Sioux Falls facilities could also see changes.

Rounds, who serves on the Senate Committee on Veterans Affairs, said he had concerns about rural VA facilities like Hot Springs and Wagner when the 2018 vote for the Mission Act, which the review stems from, passed.

He said he was concerned that it didn't provide additional funding and took away guarantees from veterans, like going to a doctor of a veteran's own choice. He said it also established a BRAC-style commission to look at the VA facilities.

"All this amounts to what I see as the VA not looking out for our veterans but rather the bureaucracy they employ," Rounds said.

He said instead of funds going directly to veterans, funds are going to pay the salaries of employees.

"I don't think there are compromises, I think what we have to do is go to battle with the VA, we have to go to battle with this administration," Rounds said. "We have to defend the services that our veterans have earned. I think we just have to hit them head on."

Rounds said the first thing that has to happen is a review of the actual report slated to come out March 14. After that, he said there will be a series of committee reviews, town halls and testimony.

He said veteran outreach also needs to happen to make sure they're getting the services they need.

"I know we have a long fight ahead of us and we can win this battle," Rounds said. "We did it with Ellsworth."

Jerity Ringling, acting public affairs officer for the rehabilitation and extended care VA Black Hills Health Care System, said in a statement Friday evening that veterans will "always be at the center of what we do."

Ringling said any recommendations to the upcoming AIR Commission are just recommendations, and nothing is changing now for veteran access to care or employees.

