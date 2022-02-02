 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Mike Rounds meets with Ellsworth AFB, Box Elder leaders

Rounds with Sheffield in Box Elder

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., right, listens to Ellsworth Air Force Base Commander Col. Joseph Sheffield during a meeting Thursday in Box Elder.

U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., visited Box Elder last week to discuss the arrival of the B-21 bomber with leaders from Ellsworth Air Force Base, the Douglas School District and the city of Box Elder.

“The B-21 Raider bomber will impact western South Dakota for the next 50 years,” Rounds said Thursday. “While the bomber continues to be developed, it’s important that community leaders prepare for the arrival of the B-21 and the thousands of people it will bring to Ellsworth Air Force Base and the region."

South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority Executive Director Scott Landguth praised Rounds' efforts in Washington to help bring the B-21 program to western South Dakota. Rounds sits on the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

“Sen. Rounds’ continued support of… the growth related to the B-21 expansion at Ellsworth Air Force Base… remains a crucial piece to the success of the B-21 bed down,”  Landguth said. “The senator’s role on the Armed Service Committee is extremely valuable to these efforts. The South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority looks forward to continue to partner and work with the senator to address challenges the local community will face in the coming years.”

People are also reading…

Douglas Superintendent of Schools Kevin Case said the meeting with Rounds was encouraging.

“I am confident that he understands the importance and urgency of being prepared for the thousands of military-connected students coming to the Douglas School District as a result of the B-21 mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base," Case said. "Sen. Rounds’ support and advocacy on Capitol Hill is critical as we continue to prepare for our enrollment to double in the next five to seven years.”

In addition to his visit to Box Elder, Rounds also visited Rapid City to meet with leaders from Elevate Rapid City and to attend the grand opening of his new West River office location. The office, located at 603 Omaha Street in Rapid City, is open to constituents who need help with a federal agency or would like to voice an opinion.

