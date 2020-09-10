Sen. Mike Rounds responds to COVID-19 questions

United States Sen. Mike Rounds responded to questions about both South Dakota’s and President Donald Trump’s handling of COVID-19 on a call with the media Thursday.
He said South Dakotans should do what they can to minimize risk and use their common sense. He also said he believes Trump responded quickly when legislators asked for help.
South Dakota’s death toll from COVID-19 increased to 177 with four additional deaths as of Thursday. The state Department of Health reported 263 new cases, including 35 in Pennington County.
Below is a transcription of Rounds’ call with reporters regarding COVID-19:
Anderly Penwell, KOTA: There were four new deaths confirmed by the Dept. of Health today in South Dakota. Do you have any general thoughts on how South Dakota is handling the recent increase in cases?
Sen. Mike Rounds: Here’s what I share with people. In South Dakota, we pride ourselves on our common sense. I have shared in my columns and so forth that COVID-19, this virus is not to be taken lightly. We should all be aware that it’s there. We shouldn’t let it rule our lives.
We should follow it, we should do the simple things: washing our hands, keeping a social distance, wearing a mask when we are in public meaning if you’re going into a grocery store, wear a mask. If you’re going into a hardware store, wear a mask. If you’re going into a bar or tavern and going in, wear a mask in and when you sit down you can take your mask off, but let’s use some South Dakota common sense on this thing here.
Here’s the reason why. In the Western part of the state, I put this in my newsletter a little while ago, and I’m sincere about this, some people, if they get it, they won’t even know they have it, but for others with underlying, it can be deadly. Let’s not take that risk if we don’t have to, if there are some simple things we can do. In the western part of the state, we have farmers and ranchers that go about their business throughout the year. Part of the year, you’ve got areas where you’ve got rattlesnakes. It doesn’t mean that a farmer or rancher quits their work. They don’t quit working around the corrals, they don’t quit working in areas that may be snakes, but they sure have to look out for them and they take appropriate precaution. Same thing here.
If you get bit by a rattlesnake, it can do some real damage, so nobody wants that to happen. Same thing with COVID-19. For some people, if they get COVID-`9, it can be deadly. Let’s do everything we can to use that common sense in South Dakota. Let’s do everything we can to slow down the spread. In the meantime we’re working very hard to make sure vaccines and therapeutics get out into the mainstream of our country as quickly as possible. We funded the warp speed project, we know we’ve got three vaccines that are in final testing stages right now, we’re going to have hundreds of millions of doses available, and when it’s appropriate, I’m going to take one and I hope everybody else puts themselves in line to do it just like when they get their flu shot. This will save lives. Let’s first of all use the common sense that the good Lord has given us to separate out, wear a mask when you’re in public and you’re in buildings and so forth just because it’s easy to do. Finally, let’s get that shot when it’s available. Like I say, I’m not going to try to get first in line or anything because I think that should go to our emergency responders first in line and those most at risk. When they say it’s open and available, I’ll set an example and I’ll get my shot as soon as I possibly can in an appropriate fashion. I hope people do the same thing and set that type of example.
...
Jerry Oster, WNAX 570: You’ve probably heard of the Woodward recordings. What’s more disappointing: that the president lied or he didn’t do all he could in terms of response to the pandemic in February early on? Is that an either or for you?
Rounds: I have not read the book and I doubt I will have time to read the book, but let me just identify a couple of items there. Number one, we know that the president in January was being criticized because he had already stopped Chinese immigration into the country, Chinese travel into the country because he was trying to stop the COVID-19 pandemic from coming here in the first place. He was aware of the danger and he was trying to stop it. Now he got beat up for that. People called him all sorts of names, his political rivals attacked him for doing it, but he did it anyway because he thought it was the right thing to do.
He set up a task force immediately. We will have a vaccine in a record time because he has put together and has promoted and supported legislation in the warp speed project because he knows how serious this was. Do I wish he had pushed harder early on to let people know how serious it was? Yeah. But I can also tell you I made recommendations to him to expedite it in two specific areas I can document where I asked him to open up and allow for the Defense Production Act to get PPE and so forth into our meat processing facilities on an emergency basis. He did that within like two days. I also asked him to open up the FEMA 24-hour center where they were running 24/7 and he did that in two days.
I mean, when we asked him to move forward on this stuff, he didn’t drag his feet, he really responded on those items. I know he said, and he made it clear, he was very straightforward in 18 different interviews with Mr. Woodward in which he told him, look, I recognize how tough it was but he just said I didn’t want to alarm the American people.
You can question whether or not that was, you know now nine months later or whatever, that that was the appropriate move or not, but at the time he thought it was the right thing to do. It’s not the direction I would’ve gone but we’re armchair quarterbacking it nine months later, so for me the fact that he was very honest and straightforward, he didn’t try to hide anything from Bob Woodward on it, he was just telling him, look, here’s what I’ve seen and this is how serious it is. At the same time I don’t want to cause panic out there. He made a judgment call. It’s not the call I would have made but I’ve also since that time and throughout that time, I’ve been very serious about what I think about the pandemic and how serious I view it. There are times in which I’ve probably been a little bit more forward than the president was, but the president has been good to work with on this and whenever I’ve asked him to help, he’s been right there to respond as quickly as possible, and that’s something that doesn’t make the headlines.
Oster: Not causing a panic, isn’t that being less than honest with the American people?
Rounds: Like I say, it’s not the way I would’ve handled it, but we’re asking at this stage in the game did he make the right call by downplaying it versus bringing it up another level. Did it slow down any of the response in terms of what the federal government was doing? No it did not. Did it perhaps give people a sense of not as much urgency? That’s debatable and that’s one of the arguments that’s going to go on, Jerry. But with regards to did he do anything behind the scenes to slow it down, the answer to that is no.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.