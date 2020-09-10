Sen. Mike Rounds responds to COVID-19 questions

Here’s the reason why. In the Western part of the state, I put this in my newsletter a little while ago, and I’m sincere about this, some people, if they get it, they won’t even know they have it, but for others with underlying, it can be deadly. Let’s not take that risk if we don’t have to, if there are some simple things we can do. In the western part of the state, we have farmers and ranchers that go about their business throughout the year. Part of the year, you’ve got areas where you’ve got rattlesnakes. It doesn’t mean that a farmer or rancher quits their work. They don’t quit working around the corrals, they don’t quit working in areas that may be snakes, but they sure have to look out for them and they take appropriate precaution. Same thing here.

If you get bit by a rattlesnake, it can do some real damage, so nobody wants that to happen. Same thing with COVID-19. For some people, if they get COVID-`9, it can be deadly. Let’s do everything we can to use that common sense in South Dakota. Let’s do everything we can to slow down the spread. In the meantime we’re working very hard to make sure vaccines and therapeutics get out into the mainstream of our country as quickly as possible. We funded the warp speed project, we know we’ve got three vaccines that are in final testing stages right now, we’re going to have hundreds of millions of doses available, and when it’s appropriate, I’m going to take one and I hope everybody else puts themselves in line to do it just like when they get their flu shot. This will save lives. Let’s first of all use the common sense that the good Lord has given us to separate out, wear a mask when you’re in public and you’re in buildings and so forth just because it’s easy to do. Finally, let’s get that shot when it’s available. Like I say, I’m not going to try to get first in line or anything because I think that should go to our emergency responders first in line and those most at risk. When they say it’s open and available, I’ll set an example and I’ll get my shot as soon as I possibly can in an appropriate fashion. I hope people do the same thing and set that type of example.