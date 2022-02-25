Sen. Thune calls Putin a 'thug' for Ukrainian invasion

U.S. Sen. John Thune said Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is a "thug" and Russia's invasion of Ukraine is reminiscent of the beginning of World War II in 1939.

"There are a lot of those countries in Europe who have memories about what it was like when you get a thug like Putin, who basically, for the first time in almost 100 years now is invading a sovereign country," he said.

Thune was in Rapid City on Friday to visit the campus of South Dakota Mines. On Thursday, Thune said he had a conference with the Secretaries of State, Defense and Treasury about the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. He said he will travel back to Washington, D.C., this weekend where he will have several classified briefings about the Russian invasion.

The Republican Senate Minority Whip said the people of Ukraine and surrounding countries deserve the utmost support from the United States and NATO allies.

"I think there's a real sense of unity at NATO that this needs to be stopped now so that it doesn't spread," Thune said. "If you're Estonia, or Latvia or Lithuania, or even Poland or Romania — for that matter — you're right on the border there and are thinking they could be next."

Thune said he supports the Biden administration's and NATO's actions in setting severe economic sanctions on Russia and personal sanctions on Putin's assets and the assets of Russian oligarchs.

"We need to make it as painful and as costly and as consequential as possible for Putin and his regime, not only for what happens in Ukraine, but what for might what might happen afterwards if he's not stopped," Thune said. "There are sanctions that we can impose that can make this incredibly painful and you want to really focus on him and the cronies around him, the oligarchy that he's turned into billionaires because that gets really painful."

Thune said he is committed to providing Ukrainian allies with "whatever we can give them — weaponry, training and intelligence capabilities." He also said that the world will know "pretty quickly" if the United States and NATO allies need to be more heavy-handed.

"You have to remember that Putin tries to portray himself as a victim. He's not. He's the aggressor here," Thune said. "This is a blatant power grab on his part, and he operates his business models all built on deception and disinformation, He's trying to convince the Russian people that somehow they are that Russia is being attacked here. None of that's true. So, you can't trust these people. You you have to assume the worst."

Thune said U.S. intelligence on Russia's plans for Ukraine has been correct, and he trusts that as the situation unfolds, more severe consequences from the NATO won't be necessary. But if they are, the United States will be ready.

"I'm hopeful that the steps that are being taken not only will be effective in convincing (Putin) that this was a miscalculation, a bad idea in the first place — and to convince him to never try again."

