Senate approves Noem's bill to expedite CAFO permitting process

“It really allows for manipulation of the process,” Wismer said, consequently making her suspicious of the entire bill. Wismer’s amendment calling for the vote to be taken by the members elect, was voted down.

Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, asked senators to check the emails they’ve gotten regarding the legislation. “The ones who want this are coming from one county,” he said.

Heinert said he understood that some producers have faced tough times trying to get their projects approved, but it wasn’t up to him to tell counties how to implement their zoning ordinances.

“It’s not my place to tell them what to do,” he said.

Arguments that the legislation hurts local control did not sit well with Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown.

“This bill doesn’t tell them one dang thing they can or can’t do,” said Schoenbeck, who added that his experience in zoning court cases led him to characterize some appeals as “extortion.”

“It’s 100% about harassing people who are following the law,” he said.

With Noem watching from the Senate gallery, Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, told his colleagues not to be concerned with the political implications of their vote.