Senate committee approves bill shielding students from 'discomfort'

PIERRE | A South Dakota Senate committee on Tuesday narrowly approved a proposal from Gov. Kristi Noem that would ban public universities from using training that compels people to feel “discomfort” based on their race.

The Republican-controlled Senate Education committee endorsed the bill on a 4-3 vote for consideration by the full chamber, even as several Republicans leveled criticism at it. The House has already passed the proposal, making the Senate vote, which has yet to be scheduled, the final major legislative hurdle for Noem's proposal.

The Republican governor, who has positioned herself for a White House bid, has touted the bill as a ban on critical race theory and a way to ensure “our students are not taught that they are responsible for (the) different actions of our ancestors.”

Senate lawmakers heard over an hour of impassioned debate, both from those who championed the bill as a repudiation of critical race theory and critics who say it would put a chill on academic freedom and sanitize the most painful facts of U.S. history.

“What we are seeing is a massive effort to dissuade educators from teaching race and racism,” said Abby Menter, who trains teachers, referring to the nationwide political rallying against so-called critical race theory.

The bill's actual text makes no mention of the academic framework. It lays out seven “divisive concepts” and bans universities from making students or faculty members adhere to them or promoting them in required trainings.

The proposal drew sharp criticism from leaders of South Dakota's minority communities, from Oglala Sioux Tribe President Kevin Killer to Julian Beaudion, the director of the South Dakota African American History Museum.

“Your discomfort cannot be used as an excuse not to deal with the issues of humanity,” Beaudion told the committee, adding, “My ancestors picked cotton until their fingers bled” under the threat of beatings and hangings.

Native American educators charged that the governor was sending a message discouraging meaningful discussions of a state history that contains a through line of injustices against Native Americans.

“Should we not teach Manifest Destiny? Because I know what Manifest Destiny did to our people, ” said Democratic Sen. Troy Heinert. “What about the gold rush? ... That was the end of our existence as a free people.”

The bill carves out an exception for academic courses in universities, which proponents insisted allows painful classroom discussions.

“You can teach a class on critical race theory,” Allen Cambon, the governor's policy adviser told the committee Tuesday, adding that the bill would still allow classroom discussions that may bring up discomfort in students.

But the bill's stipulations prompted Heinert to call it “one of the largest oxymoron bills I have ever seen.”

Republicans on the committee noted that the Board of Regents supported the proposal because it aligned with how universities already operate.

Republican Sen. Blake Curd cautioned against the government stepping into what is taught or promoted at universities, but cast the deciding vote in support, explaining that the debate was “of such importance” that it should be debated on the Senate floor.

The Senate committee is also considering Noem's proposal to ban K-12 public schools from public K-12 school curricula that compel students to feel discomfort based on their race. Lawmakers are set to decide on that bill Thursday.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2