Senate committee approves spending $5 million for gun range in Meade County

The state Senate Appropriations Committee voted 7-2 Thursday to send a $5 million funding bill to the full Senate for a proposed shooting complex in Meade County and just north of Rapid City.

SB 175 seeks $2.5 million from the state's general fund and a $2.5 million authorization from Game, Fish & Parks' "other" fund to help build the South Dakota Shooting Sports Complex. The proposed complex would be built in rural Meade County along Elk Vale Road, north of the intersection of Elk Creek Road.

The bill's prime sponsor is Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, who resurrected the funding request after the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee killed a similar measure on Jan. 25. The Senate version of the bill was first heard Feb. 10 in the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. That committee voted to send the legislation to the Senate Appropriations Committee for further consideration.

The South Dakota Shooting Sport Complex is proposed to be built on 400 acres that is now owned by the South Dakota Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The complex would house 175 shooting bays.

The southern portion of the development would be open to public use with no cost for admission to use the standard ranges and a long-range bay, GF&P Secretary Kevin Robling said Thursday. The northern portion of the complex would include more advanced ranges and training areas that would primarily be used for law enforcement training and shooting competitions.

Robling said the north range would have controlled access. Law enforcement and competition organizations would pay for use of those facilities.

Opponents who testified Thursday included three nearby property owners and an environmental group. The opponents listed concerns that the land is not currently owned by GF&P, unbudgeted expenses, access to water and the possible pollution of water sources, and conditions of the roads in the area.

"The No. 1 goal of this shooting complex is to provide a safe, convenient, designated place for the public — a place for youth and families, school groups, church groups, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, 4-H shooting sports and Hunt Safe classes, just to name a few," Robling said. "The department is absolutely committed to being a good neighbor."

Johnson and Republican Sens. Bryan Breitling, Brock Greenfield, Jean Hunhoff, Jack Kolbeck, Maggie Sutton and John Wiik voted to move the funding bill to the full Senate. Republican Sen. Ryan Maher and Democratic Sen. Reynold Nesiba voted against the measure.

A hearing for the bill in the full Senate has not been scheduled yet.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

