Senate committee defeats bill to allow lawmakers to reject federal laws

PIERRE | A bill that would have allowed the Legislature to rule on the constitutionality of federal laws was defeated Monday in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

SB122 called for the appointment of a legislative committee to rule on the constitutionality of federal laws. If the committee found a law unconstitutional, the matter would go to the Legislature. If two-thirds of each house of the Legislature found the law unconstitutional, the state would be absolved from having to obey that law.

“This is a state’s rights bill, pure and simple,” said Sen. David Johnson, R-Rapid City, the bill’s sponsor. According to Johnson, SB122 called for “the nullification of federal mandates or laws that we the people feel are unlawful.”

Johnson said that after the recent national election, South Dakota should expect serious federal mandates in the near future. Passage of SB122 would allow the state to be prepared to rule on those mandates, he said.

Speaking in favor of the bill was Scott Granville of Pierre who likened the power given to the Legislature in the bill to the officiating in a football game. “It’s a booth review bill, plain and simple.”